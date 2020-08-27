Recap: Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) rose 18.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 73.16% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $1,228,000,000 declined by 26.33% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,240,000,000.

Guidance

Ulta Beauty hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ulta Beauty hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r29yy5m2

Price Action

52-week high: $342.00

52-week low: $124.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.96%

Company Overview

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S. with more than 1,250 stores. The firm offers makeup (about 50% of sales), fragrances, skincare and haircare products, and bath and body products. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.