Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) decreased 1.86% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 197.14% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $529,313,000 up by 58.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $513,970,000.

Guidance

Ollie's Bargain Outlet hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aqkx2m2t

Technicals

52-week high: $112.58

52-week low: $28.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.38%

Company Description

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market strategy is characterized by a unique, fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and strong and consistent store performance for the company.