Okta: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) decreased 3.50% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 240.00% over the past year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $200,446,000 higher by 42.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $186,290,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Okta hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.okta.com/q2-fy21-earnings-call/

Technicals

52-week high: $226.89

Company's 52-week low was at $88.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.93%

Company Overview

Okta, Inc. addresses two primary security concerns via its workforce identity and customer identity solutions. The pureplay cybersecurity firm sells products to protect employees, contractors, and partners as well as its customers' end users. Okta's software solutions are cloud-delivered, and its integration network gives customers security protection across a wide variety of applications that are critical to business and government needs. The California-based company went public in 2017 and had over 2,100 employees at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020.