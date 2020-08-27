Market Overview

Semtech: P/E Ratio Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 11:42am   Comments
In the current market session, Semtech Inc. (NASDAQ: SMTC) is trading at $59.05, after a 6.1% drop. However, over the past month, the stock spiked by 7.14%, and in the past year, by 40.68%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 7.89%.

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 43.96 in the Semiconductors industry, Semtech Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 146.28. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Semtech Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It’s also possible that the stock is overvalued.

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

