HeadHunter Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 7:46am   Comments
Shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 42.11% over the past year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $21,927,000 decreased by 27.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,360,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

HeadHunter Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wryfqdnx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $27.62

Company's 52-week low was at $12.25

Price action over last quarter: down 0.95%

Company Description

HeadHunter Group PLC is an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States region and focus on connecting job seekers with employers. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its CV database and job postings platform. It also provides job seekers and employers with services portfolio. The company gets engage with job seekers and employers via its own desktop sites, mobile sites and mobile applications.

 

