Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Dollar General Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 7:09am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 79.31% over the past year to $3.12, which beat the estimate of $2.44.

Revenue of $8,684,000,000 rose by 24.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,350,000,000.

Guidance

Dollar General hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/dollargeneral20200827/en

Technicals

52-week high: $204.66

52-week low: $125.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.09%

Company Profile

A leading American discount retailer, Dollar General operates over 16,000 stores in 45 states, selling branded and private-label products across a wide variety of categories. In fiscal 2019, 78% of net sales came from consumables (including paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items), 12% from seasonal merchandise (such as toys, greeting cards, decorations, and gardening supplies), 6% from home products (for example, kitchen supplies, small appliances, and cookware), and 4% from basic apparel. Stores average roughly 7,400 square feet, and about 75% of Dollar General locations are in towns of 20,000 or fewer people. The firm emphasizes value, with more than 80% of its items sold at $5 or less, mostly using an everyday-low-price strategy.

 

Related Articles (DG)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Fed's Powell
8 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2020
Preview: Dollar General's Earnings
Strong Earnings From Salesforce Could Help Tech, But Retail Hit By Disappointing Nordstrom Results
The Week Ahead, Earnings, Expected Moves: SPY, Autodesk, Salesforce, Workday And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com