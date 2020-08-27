Recap: Dollar General Q2 Earnings

Shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 79.31% over the past year to $3.12, which beat the estimate of $2.44.

Revenue of $8,684,000,000 rose by 24.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,350,000,000.

Guidance

Dollar General hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/dollargeneral20200827/en

Technicals

52-week high: $204.66

52-week low: $125.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.09%

Company Profile

A leading American discount retailer, Dollar General operates over 16,000 stores in 45 states, selling branded and private-label products across a wide variety of categories. In fiscal 2019, 78% of net sales came from consumables (including paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items), 12% from seasonal merchandise (such as toys, greeting cards, decorations, and gardening supplies), 6% from home products (for example, kitchen supplies, small appliances, and cookware), and 4% from basic apparel. Stores average roughly 7,400 square feet, and about 75% of Dollar General locations are in towns of 20,000 or fewer people. The firm emphasizes value, with more than 80% of its items sold at $5 or less, mostly using an everyday-low-price strategy.