Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q3 Earnings

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 14.84% year over year to $1.98, which missed the estimate of $2.23.

Revenue of $3,441,000,000 declined by 3.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,400,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Canadian Imperial Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://bell.media-server.com/mmc/p/ouoibmtf

Price Action

52-week high: $87.62

Company's 52-week low was at $46.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.34%

Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada's fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.