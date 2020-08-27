Market Overview

Recap: Tiffany Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 7:11am   Comments
Shares of Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 76.79% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $747,100,000 declined by 28.78% year over year, which missed the estimate of $772,390,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Tiffany hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $134.42

Company's 52-week low was at $78.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.22%

Company Overview

Tiffany is a monobrand jeweler with a 180-year history. It is vertically integrated, with around 60% of jewellery produced internally. Tiffany is present in over 20 countries globally, with over 300 own stores. Its biggest market is its home market, the U.S.; however, Europe and Asia-Pacific have shown the strongest growth in recent years. Engagement jewellery contributes 26% of sales, the remainder being designer jewellery and other collections.

 

