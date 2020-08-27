Recap: Burlington Stores Q2 Earnings

Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 141.18% over the past year to ($0.56), which beat the estimate of ($1.04).

Revenue of $1,012,000,000 decreased by 39.11% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,110,000,000.

Guidance

Burlington Stores hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5kfs4y65

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $250.89

52-week low: $105.67

Price action over last quarter: down 6.40%

Company Overview

The third- largest American off-price apparel and home fashion retail firm, with 727 stores as of the end of fiscal 2019, Burlington Stores offers an assortment of products from over 5,000 brands through an everyday low price approach that undercuts conventional retailers' regular prices by up to 60%. The company focuses on providing a treasure hunt experience, with a quickly changing array of merchandise in a relatively low-frills shopping environment. In fiscal 2019, 22% of sales came from women's ready-to-wear apparel, 22% from accessories and footwear, 20% from menswear, 16% from youth apparel and baby, 15% from home décor, and 5% from coats. All sales come from the United States.