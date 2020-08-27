Recap: 1-800-Flowers.com Q4 Earnings

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 276.92% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $417,956,000 higher by 61.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $388,240,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/flws/mediaframe/40282/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $31.09

Company's 52-week low was at $11.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.09%

Company Overview

1-800 Flowers.com Inc is a United-States-based provider of gourmet food & gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. Gourmet food & gift baskets and consumer floral jointly account for the majority of the company's total revenue. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including fresh flowers, premium, fruits, popcorn, specialty treats, cookies and baked gifts, premium chocolates, confectionery, gift baskets, premium English muffins, steaks and chops, and others. The company offers products through omnichannel and multiple brands, such as Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory, Cheryl's, Fannie May, 1-800-Baskets.com, Wolferman's, Fruit Bouquets by 1800Flowers.com, and Stock Yards. The company's BloomNet Wire Service provides products and services for florists.