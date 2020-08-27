Market Overview

Recap: So-Young Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 7:14am   Comments
Shares of So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) moved lower by 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.00% year over year to $0.00, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $46,457,000 rose by 11.91% year over year, which missed the estimate of $49,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected between $48,100,000 and $52,400,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nzqjc8vx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.96

Company's 52-week low was at $8.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.72%

Company Overview

So-Young International Inc is an online destination for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services in China. Its business model comprises three integrated components: professional content and its distribution through social media networks and its targeted media platforms in China, a social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. It generates revenues from information services fees and reservation services fees from medical aesthetic service providers.

 

