Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Photronics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 7:15am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 70.00% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $157,895,000 rose by 14.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $150,900,000.

Guidance

Q4 EPS expected to be between $0.12 and $0.19.

Q4 revenue expected between $148,000,000 and $158,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ktamzi9x

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.75

52-week low: $8.31

Price action over last quarter: down 2.10%

Company Profile

Photronics is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing photomasks. The photomasks are photographic quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. They are used as a component in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat-panel displays. The revenue from products designed for integrated circuits production accounts for the majority of total revenue, with the rest derived from products for flat-panel display production. The company's assets are located in Taiwan, Korea, and the United States. It generates revenue worldwide, including the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, China, and elsewhere in Asia, with Asia contributing the majority of total revenue.

 

Related Articles (PLAB)

Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2020
Earnings Outlook For Photronics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com