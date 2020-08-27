Recap: Titan Machinery Q2 Earnings

Shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) rose 16% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 6.45% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $303,465,000 declined by 3.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $266,920,000.

Looking Ahead

Titan Machinery said it expects FY21 adjusted EPS of $0.65 to $0.85.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1337226&tp_key=d7eecfc0ee

Technicals

52-week high: $18.18

52-week low: $6.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.28%

Company Overview

Titan Machinery Inc sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the United States and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment which generate majority revenue distributes and sells machinery, equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and finance products for farming operations. The Construction segment markets and trades heavy equipment for building purposes. The International segment rents out machinery and equipment for farming, construction and landscaping.