Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Titan Machinery Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) rose 16% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 6.45% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $303,465,000 declined by 3.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $266,920,000.

Looking Ahead

Titan Machinery said it expects FY21 adjusted EPS of $0.65 to $0.85.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1337226&tp_key=d7eecfc0ee

Technicals

52-week high: $18.18

52-week low: $6.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.28%

Company Overview

Titan Machinery Inc sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the United States and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment which generate majority revenue distributes and sells machinery, equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and finance products for farming operations. The Construction segment markets and trades heavy equipment for building purposes. The International segment rents out machinery and equipment for farming, construction and landscaping.

 

Related Articles (TITN)

Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2020
A Preview Of Titan Machinery's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com