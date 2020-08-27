Movado Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 119.44% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $88,538,000 decreased by 43.90% year over year, which missed the estimate of $113,000,000.

Outlook

Movado Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5g5xpj8i

Price Action

52-week high: $28.78

52-week low: $8.12

Price action over last quarter: down 16.31%

Company Description

Movado Group Inc designs develop, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segment. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of watches of quality owned brands and licensed brands. Its Company Stores segment includes the company's retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from the Watch and Accessory Brands segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the International location.