8 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 1.6% to $207.25 in after-hours trading.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. NetApp shares surged 10.9% to $46.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $13.31 billion for the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 0.9% to $18.50 in after-hours trading.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) disclosed that the United States FDA has granted emergency use authorization to its 15-minute COVID-19 test. The BinaxNOW COVID-19 test has been priced at $5. Abbott shares climbed 11.9% to $115.43 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- After the closing bell, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $22.52 billion. Dell shares gained 0.7% to $62.54 in after-hours trading.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong guidance for Q3 and FY21. Box shares jumped 8.2% to $20.87 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.7% to $106.00 in after-hours trading.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter. Williams-Sonoma shares declined 6% to $93.01 in the after-hours trading session.
