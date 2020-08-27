8 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 1.6% to $207.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 1.6% to $207.25 in after-hours trading. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. NetApp shares surged 10.9% to $46.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NTAP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. NetApp shares surged 10.9% to $46.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $13.31 billion for the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 0.9% to $18.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $13.31 billion for the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 0.9% to $18.50 in after-hours trading. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) disclosed that the United States FDA has granted emergency use authorization to its 15-minute COVID-19 test. The BinaxNOW COVID-19 test has been priced at $5. Abbott shares climbed 11.9% to $115.43 in the after-hours trading session.

