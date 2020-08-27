Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion.

• Abercrombie & Fitch Inc. (NYSE:ANF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $658.44 million.

• Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored ADR (Israel) Inc. (AMEX:CANF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• Dollar General Inc. (NYSE:DG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion.

• Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HeadHunter Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $20.36 million.

• KNOT Offshore Partners Inc. (NYSE:KNOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.

• Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $113.00 million.

• New Frontier Health Inc. (NYSE:NFH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $150.90 million.

• Quhuo Inc. (NASDAQ:QH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.97 million.

• Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $936.04 million.

• ReneSola Inc. (NYSE:SOL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• So-Young Intl Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.63 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $379.53 million.

• Frontline Inc. (NYSE:FRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $345.89 million.

• Lancaster Colony Inc. (NASDAQ:LANC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $298.63 million.

• Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $266.92 million.

• The Toronto-Dominion Bank Inc. (NYSE:TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.

• Canadian Imperial Bank Inc. (NYSE:CM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $22.52 billion.

• Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $43.81 million.

• HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $13.31 billion.

• Afya Inc. (NASDAQ:AFYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $45.33 million.

• Ascendis Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ASND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.52 million.

• Grupo Aval Acciones Inc. (NYSE:AVAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $64.12 million.

• Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $37.98 million.

• Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $101.32 million.

• Marvell Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $727.45 million.

• Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $186.29 million.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $509.54 million.

• PagSeguro Digital Inc. (NYSE:PAGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $248.24 million.

• RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $104.60 million.

• Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $340.12 million.

• VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Yiren Digital Inc. (NYSE:YRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $274.20 million.