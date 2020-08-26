Market Overview

Recap: QAD Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2020 5:17pm   Comments
Shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $74,081,000 decreased by 3.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $73,140,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

QAD hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 26, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f879g6pk

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $54.54

52-week low: $28.21

Price action over last quarter: down 1.29%

Company Description

QAD Inc is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based and on-premise enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies across automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, and industrial markets. The firm operates primarily in the following geographic regions: North America, Latin America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific. The company derives revenue from licensing software solutions, subscriptions to its cloud offerings, and maintenance fees.

 

