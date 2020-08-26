Semtech: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 13.16% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.41.
Revenue of $143,660,000 higher by 4.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $141,760,000.
Looking Ahead
Semtech hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 26, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/Semtechcorp20200826/en
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $64.10
52-week low: $26.03
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.28%
Company Description
Semtech Corp provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in enterprise computing, communications, high-end consumer, industrial, and other end markets. The firm's products are organized into three groups: signal integrity, which includes broadcast video products; protection, which includes products to protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing, which includes radio frequency products. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia-Pacific, with the rest coming from Europe and North America.
