Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Prospect Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2020 5:15pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) rose 1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 15.79% year over year to $0.16, which were in line with the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $145,229,000 declined by 11.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $143,370,000.

Outlook

Prospect Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.76

52-week low: $3.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.90%

Company Overview

Prospect Capital Corp is a closed-end investment company based in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company invests primarily in senior and subordinated debt and equity of private companies for acquisitions, divestitures, growth, development, recapitalizations, and other purposes. It makes investments, including lending in private equity, sponsored transactions, directly to companies, investments in structured credit, real estate, and syndicated debt.

 

Related Articles (PSEC)

Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.