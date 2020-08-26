Prospect Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) rose 1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 15.79% year over year to $0.16, which were in line with the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $145,229,000 declined by 11.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $143,370,000.

Outlook

Prospect Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.76

52-week low: $3.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.90%

Company Overview

Prospect Capital Corp is a closed-end investment company based in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company invests primarily in senior and subordinated debt and equity of private companies for acquisitions, divestitures, growth, development, recapitalizations, and other purposes. It makes investments, including lending in private equity, sponsored transactions, directly to companies, investments in structured credit, real estate, and syndicated debt.