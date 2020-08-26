Lannett: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) moved lower by 7.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.22% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $137,920,000 higher by 3.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $134,260,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lannett hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 26, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://lannett.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.52

Company's 52-week low was at $4.89

Price action over last quarter: down 15.83%

Company Description

Lannett Co Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. It offers solid oral, extended-release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. In addition, the company also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, gastrointestinal, migraine, obesity, respiratory and others. It operates in the segment of generic pharmaceuticals. Its customers include generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug stores, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, and others.