Elastic: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 118.75% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $128,870,000 higher by 43.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $120,860,000.

Guidance

Elastic hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 26, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/estc/mediaframe/39957/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $109.55

52-week low: $39.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.46%

Company Overview

Elastic NV is a search company. It created the Elastic Stack, a powerful set of software products that ingest and store data from any source and in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization in milliseconds or less. The company also offers software solutions built on the Elastic Stack that address a wide variety of use cases including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, business analytics, and security analytics. Its solution includes Enterprise Search; Observability and Security. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.