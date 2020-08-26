Recap: NetApp Q1 Earnings

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) moved higher by 11% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 12.31% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $1,303,000,000 up by 5.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,150,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 26, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2k6wxz2e

Technicals

52-week high: $65.38

Company's 52-week low was at $34.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.02%

Company Description

NetApp is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's three operating business units are products, software maintenance, and hardware maintenance. NetApp transitioned from a data center storage firm to a company with software data management solutions for multicloud environments. The California-headquartered company sells globally and has approximately 10,000 employees.