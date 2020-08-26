Why Anaplan's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Anaplan is a U.S.-based business performance management company. It offers cloud-based business planning and performance management platform based on a single hub where business users can create and use models. The company also provides professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training.

Anaplan shares were trading up 23.86% at $59.23 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.71 and a 52-week low of $26.04.