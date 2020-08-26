Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Pure Storage's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Why Pure Storage's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday. It did not provide formal guidance but noted its current view of third-quarter total revenue will approximately be flat.

Pure Storage reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 1 cent. The company reported quarterly sales of $403.70 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $395.34 million.

Pure Storage is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. Its services include Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software, FlashArray, its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware and Pure1, its cloud-based management, and support.

Pure Storage shares were trading down 11.58% at $14.81 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.50 and a 52-week low of $7.93.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSTG)

48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Pure Storage: Q2 Earnings Insights
7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2020
Earnings Outlook For Pure Storage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com