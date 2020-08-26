Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Roku's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2020 8:43am   Comments
Share:

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported Q2 sales of $356.07 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $42.21 million, resulting in a 23.49% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, Roku brought in $320.77 million in sales but lost $55.16 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Roku’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, Roku posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Roku is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Roku's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Roku reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.35/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.51/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Google Filings With FCC For Two Streaming Devices Hint At New Android TV product
Tesla-Heavy ETF Fund Gets Record $124M Inflow In A Day
Netflix Adds New Feature To Let Users Play Wheel Of Fortune With Content
Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Cisco, Lyft Both Ahead this Afternoon with Earnings Results, with Initial Claims Early Tomorrow
Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com