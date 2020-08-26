Dycom Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) decreased 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.26% over the past year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $823,921,000 declined by 6.82% year over year, which missed the estimate of $851,570,000.

Guidance

Dycom Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 26, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kv86y4kh

Price Action

52-week high: $55.00

Company's 52-week low was at $12.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.10%

Company Description

Dycom Industries Inc provides contracting services in the United States and Canada. It offers program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services for telecommunications providers and utilities. Engineering services include the design of aerial, underground, and buried telecommunications systems that extend from telephone companies to end-users' homes or businesses. Dycom Industries utilizes copper, coaxial cables, and other materials, and constructs trenches and structures to place the cables or improve distribution lines to consumers. In addition, the company provides tower construction, antenna installation, and other equipment for wireless carriers and television system operators. The majority of sales derive from the United States.