Express: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) decreased 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1038.46% year over year to ($1.48), which missed the estimate of ($1.16).

Revenue of $245,703,000 declined by 48.03% year over year, which missed the estimate of $257,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Express hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 26, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2588896/00959B9E5E2D6C2F3F492AD644C81BE7

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.24

Company's 52-week low was at $1.00

Price action over last quarter: down 41.27%

Company Overview

Express, Inc. is a United States-based specialty apparel retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out. The company also sells the products through its e-commerce website and mobile app, as well as through franchisees who operate company locations in Latin America according to the franchise agreements. It derives revenue from the sales of apparel, accessories and other products, of which a majority of the revenue from the sale of apparel.