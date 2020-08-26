Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Express: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2020 7:03am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) decreased 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1038.46% year over year to ($1.48), which missed the estimate of ($1.16).

Revenue of $245,703,000 declined by 48.03% year over year, which missed the estimate of $257,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Express hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 26, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2588896/00959B9E5E2D6C2F3F492AD644C81BE7

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.24

Company's 52-week low was at $1.00

Price action over last quarter: down 41.27%

Company Overview

Express, Inc. is a United States-based specialty apparel retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out. The company also sells the products through its e-commerce website and mobile app, as well as through franchisees who operate company locations in Latin America according to the franchise agreements. It derives revenue from the sales of apparel, accessories and other products, of which a majority of the revenue from the sale of apparel.

 

Related Articles (EXPR)

38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2020
Earnings Preview: Express
55 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com