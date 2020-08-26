7 Stocks To Watch For August 26, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares gained 3.6% to $48.35 in after-hours trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for FY20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 6.1% to $9.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion for the latest quarter. Williams-Sonoma will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 2% to $97.23 in after-hours trading.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also issued upbeat guidance for FY21. Salesforce shares jumped 13.5% to $245.10 in the after-hours trading session. Salesforce shares also climbed 3.6% in regular trading on Tuesday after the stock was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
- Analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares rose 0.8% to $42.10 in after-hours trading.
- Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) swung to a surprise profit in the second quarter, while sales also came in above Wall Street estimates. Urban Outfitters shares jumped 12.6% to $23.43 in the after-hours trading session.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Intuit shares surged 6.4% to $357.88 in the after-hours trading session.
