7 Stocks To Watch For August 26, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares gained 3.6% to $48.35 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares gained 3.6% to $48.35 in after-hours trading. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for FY20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 6.1% to $9.90 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: HPE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for FY20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 6.1% to $9.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion for the latest quarter. Williams-Sonoma will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 2% to $97.23 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: WSM) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion for the latest quarter. Williams-Sonoma will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 2% to $97.23 in after-hours trading. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also issued upbeat guidance for FY21. Salesforce shares jumped 13.5% to $245.10 in the after-hours trading session. Salesforce shares also climbed 3.6% in regular trading on Tuesday after the stock was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor