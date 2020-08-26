Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Chico's FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $346.17 million.

• Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $851.57 million.

• BOS Better Online Solns Inc. (NASDAQ:BOSC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eaton Vance Inc. (NYSE:EV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $406.23 million.

• Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $257.31 million.

• Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $103.35 million.

• REX American Resources Inc. (NYSE:REX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $82.00 million.

• Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.

• BlueCity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $35.73 million.

• Royal Bank of Canada Inc. (NYSE:RY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $28.52 million.

• Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $522.60 million.

• Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $368.47 million.

• Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $189.56 million.

• Central Puerto Inc. (NYSE:CEPU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $172.75 million.

• Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• China Distance Education Inc. (NYSE:DL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $51.19 million.

• Edap TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:EDAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.72 million.

• Elastic Inc. (NYSE:ESTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $120.86 million.

• Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $36.92 million.

• Lannett Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $134.26 million.

• Phibro Animal Health Inc. (NASDAQ:PAHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $188.90 million.

• Prospect Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:PSEC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $73.14 million.

• Semtech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $141.76 million.