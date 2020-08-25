Urban Outfitters: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) rose 12.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 42.62% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of ($0.40).

Revenue of $803,266,000 decreased by 16.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $672,630,000.

Guidance

Urban Outfitters hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Urban Outfitters hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2020

Time: 05:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9nrrdtyy

Price Action

52-week high: $31.41

52-week low: $12.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.29%

Company Description

Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 600 stores in North America and Europe under the Urban Outfitters, Free People, Anthropologie, Terrain, and Bhldn brands. The firm also sells products through e-commerce, catalogs, its Nuuly clothing rental business, and approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores. Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as women's and men's apparel, home goods, shoes, wedding, and outdoors. Urban Outfitters was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia.