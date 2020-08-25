Recap: Nordstrom Q2 Earnings

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) decreased 4.63% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 271.11% over the past year to ($1.54), which missed the estimate of ($1.48).

Revenue of $1,778,000,000 decreased by 52.94% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,380,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Nordstrom hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2020

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9d6x7fjh

Price Action

52-week high: $43.37

52-week low: $12.27

Price action over last quarter: down 9.18%

Company Profile

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 116 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 240 outlet stores under the names Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance. The company also operates e-commerce sites. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (31% of sales) and shoes (24% of sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the Nordstrom family.