Recap: Heico Q3 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) fell 1.21% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 32.20% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $386,410,000 declined by 27.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $384,470,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $147.93

52-week low: $52.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.94%

Company Description

Heico Corp manufactures jet engines and aircraft components. It also supplies electronic equipment for agencies and contractors. Its Flight Support segment uses proprietary technology to design engines and parts for commercial and military aircrafts. The company provides maintenance and repairs globally and can provide services on engines and parts supplied by another company. Its Electronic Technologies segment provides defense and communication equipment to United States and other military agencies. It designs and implements mission-critical subcomponents to perform tests, targeting, and other functions. Each segment independently conducts marketing efforts through in-house personnel and independent manufacturers' representatives.