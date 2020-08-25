Market Overview

Recap: Toll Brothers Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 5:32pm   Comments
Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) moved higher by 2.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 10.00% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $1,651,000,000 decreased by 6.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,550,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $49.31

Company's 52-week low was at $13.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.22%

Company Description

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sales price well above public competitors'. The company operates in 50 markets across 23 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-homebuyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represents approximately 95% of the company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers, primarily on the East Coast. The company's headquarters is in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

 

