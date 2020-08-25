Pure Storage: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) fell 8.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 500.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $403,723,000 up by 1.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $395,340,000.

Outlook

Pure Storage hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Pure Storage hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.purestorage.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2393528&sessionid=1&key=E65DA5B42AACB7C873943FCB847FA1C1®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.50

52-week low: $7.93

Price action over last quarter: down 12.95%

Company Description

Pure Storage Inc is a US-based company which provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. Its services include Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software, FlashArray, its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware and Pure1, its cloud-based management, and support. FlashArray is a modular all-flash storage array designed to maximize the performance and density of flash, optimize the software services that the Purity Operating Environment provides and minimize solution cost for customers. Its customers include cloud-based software and service providers, consumer web, education, energy, governments, healthcare, media, telecommunications amongst others.