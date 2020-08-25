Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Price Over Earnings Overview: Assurant

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 10:31am   Comments
Share:

 

In the current session, Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is trading at $124.11, after a 0.26% spike. Over the past month, the stock increased by 17.01%, and in the past year, by 2.45%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 12.97%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Assurant Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 83.2 of the Insurance—Specialty industry. Ideally, one might believe that they might perform worse than its peers, but it’s also probable that the stock is undervalued.

There are many limitations to P/E ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIZ)

90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
85 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Assurant Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com