A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) - P/E: 2.48 The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) - P/E: 1.21 Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) - P/E: 9.44 BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ: BBQ) - P/E: 7.52 Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) - P/E: 9.78

Garrett Motion has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.07, which has decreased by 92.13% compared to Q1, which was 0.89. Garrett Motion does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Dixie Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.17 in Q1 to -0.37 now. The Dixie Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Green Brick Partners’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.66, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.31. Green Brick Partners does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

BBQ Hldgs has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.21, which has decreased by 133.33% compared to Q1, which was -0.09. BBQ Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Secoo Holding’s earnings per share for Q1 sits at -0.12, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.11. Secoo Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.