Recap: JM Smucker Q1 Earnings

Shares of JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) increased 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% over the past year to $2.37, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $1,972,000,000 higher by 10.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,810,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.20 and $8.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue growth is expected to be between 0% and 1% .

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/smuckers/mediaframe/38064/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $125.62

Company's 52-week low was at $91.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.32%

Company Description

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily operates in the U.S. retail channel (87% of fiscal 2020 revenue), but also in U.S. food-service (7%), and international (6%). Its largest category is pet food and treats (38% of 2020 revenue), with popular brands such as Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits, Nature's Recipe, Natural Balance, and Rachael Ray Nutrish. Its second-largest category is coffee (32%) with the number-two brand Folgers and number-six Dunkin' Donuts. Other large categories are peanut butter (9%), with number-one Jif and number-three Smucker's, fruit spreads (5%) with number-one Smucker's, frozen hand-held foods (5%) with number-one Uncrustables, and oils (3%) with number-two Crisco.