Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: JM Smucker Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Share:

Shares of JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) increased 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% over the past year to $2.37, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $1,972,000,000 higher by 10.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,810,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.20 and $8.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue growth is expected to be between 0% and 1% .

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/smuckers/mediaframe/38064/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $125.62

Company's 52-week low was at $91.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.32%

Company Description

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily operates in the U.S. retail channel (87% of fiscal 2020 revenue), but also in U.S. food-service (7%), and international (6%). Its largest category is pet food and treats (38% of 2020 revenue), with popular brands such as Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits, Nature's Recipe, Natural Balance, and Rachael Ray Nutrish. Its second-largest category is coffee (32%) with the number-two brand Folgers and number-six Dunkin' Donuts. Other large categories are peanut butter (9%), with number-one Jif and number-three Smucker's, fruit spreads (5%) with number-one Smucker's, frozen hand-held foods (5%) with number-one Uncrustables, and oils (3%) with number-two Crisco.

 

Related Articles (SJM)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Reports
7 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2020
JM Smucker Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2020
P/E Ratio Insights for JM Smucker
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com