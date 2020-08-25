Hain Celestial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 52.38% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $511,746,000 declined by 8.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $511,040,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140209

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.53

52-week low: $17.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.84%

Company Description

Hain Celestial makes better-for- you natural and organic consumer products, with 74% of revenue considered grocery, 13% snacks, 8% personal care, and 5% tea. Some of the company's most recognized brands are Celestial Seasonings (tea), Terra (chips), Garden of Eatin' (chips), Sensible Portions (snacks), The Greek Gods (yogurt), Earth's Best (baby food and care), and Ella's Kitchen (baby food). The company primarily sells in developed markets, including the U.S. (44% of revenue), U.K. (38%), Canada (9%), and Europe (9%). Its products can be found in traditional grocery stores, natural foods supermarkets, specialty health stores, mass-market retailers, club warehouses, drugstores, convenience stores, and restaurants and on e-commerce sites.