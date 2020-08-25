Recap: Children's Place Q2 Earnings

Shares of Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) moved higher by 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 878.95% over the past year to ($1.48), which missed the estimate of ($1.14).

Revenue of $368,923,000 decreased by 12.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $365,210,000.

Looking Ahead

Children's Place hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Children's Place hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mtsoqri4

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $95.53

Company's 52-week low was at $9.25

Price action over last quarter: down 49.99%

Company Overview

Children's Place Inc is a specialty retailer that sells accessories, footwear, and other items for children. The company has over a thousand stores in North America and also sells through its website and wholesale. It reaches more than a dozen other countries, with franchise partners operating stores, shops, or e-commerce sites. The company leases all of its retail stores, and most are located in malls. Children's Place has one distribution center in the United States and one in Canada to support operations in those countries. It uses third-party providers to support operations in other countries. The company sources its product from well over 100 vendors, which are primarily located in Asia.