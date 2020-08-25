Market Overview

Recap: Bank of Nova Scotia Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 47.52% over the past year to $0.75, which missed the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $5,579,000,000 decreased by 4.15% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,730,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Bank of Nova Scotia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2020

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders/financial-result.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $58.22

Company's 52-week low was at $31.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.07%

Company Overview

The Bank of Nova Scotia is known as Canada's "international bank" and is a global financial services provider. The bank has three business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, and global banking and markets. It is the third- largest bank in Canada. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

