Autohome: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $327,422,000 declined by 2.65% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $329,320,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected to be between $317,100,000 and $322,700,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2bdxhs55

Technicals

52-week high: $100.10

Company's 52-week low was at $59.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.07%

Company Overview

Autohome Inc is an automotive Internet platform. The company through its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the provision of media services, leads generation services and online marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The firm delivers comprehensive, independent and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, and also offers transaction services. In addition, it also provides subscription services to dealers which allow them to market their inventory and services through the company's websites and mobile applications. It generates revenues from media services, leads generation services and online marketplace.