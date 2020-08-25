American Woodmark: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) fell 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 22.07% over the past year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.33.

Revenue of $390,087,000 declined by 8.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $383,600,000.

Outlook

American Woodmark hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/418/36613

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $117.70

52-week low: $35.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.57%

Company Description

American Woodmark Corp was incorporated in 1980. The company manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company offers framed stock cabinets in over 400 different cabinet lines and prices from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Its products are sold on a national basis across the United States to the remodeling and new home construction markets. The products are sold under the brand names of American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series, and Waypoint Living Spaces.