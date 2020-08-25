Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Woodmark: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 7:05am   Comments
Share:

Shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) fell 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 22.07% over the past year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.33.

Revenue of $390,087,000 declined by 8.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $383,600,000.

Outlook

American Woodmark hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/418/36613

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $117.70

52-week low: $35.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.57%

Company Description

American Woodmark Corp was incorporated in 1980. The company manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company offers framed stock cabinets in over 400 different cabinet lines and prices from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Its products are sold on a national basis across the United States to the remodeling and new home construction markets. The products are sold under the brand names of American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series, and Waypoint Living Spaces.

 

Related Articles (AMWD)

Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2020
American Woodmark's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com