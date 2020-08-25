7 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $9.67 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares slipped 0.1% to $117.20 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion for the recent quarter. Salesforce will release earnings after the markets close. Salesforce shares gained 3% to $214.80 in after-hours trading.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued upbeat forecast for the first quarter. The company also announced plans to acquire The Crypsis Group For $265 million. Palo Alto shares dropped 2.7% to $259.84 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. Smucker shares rose 0.4% to $113.45 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion before the opening bell. Medtronic shares gained 0.2% to $100.30 in after-hours trading.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) lowered its FY20 earnings guidance, now expecting EPS of $1.30-$1.60, versus previous forecast of $2.20-$2.50. Portland General Electric shares dropped 9.4% to $38.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 1.1% to $9.73 in after-hours trading.
