7 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 4:51am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $9.67 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares slipped 0.1% to $117.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion for the recent quarter. Salesforce will release earnings after the markets close. Salesforce shares gained 3% to $214.80 in after-hours trading.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued upbeat forecast for the first quarter. The company also announced plans to acquire The Crypsis Group For $265 million. Palo Alto shares dropped 2.7% to $259.84 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. Smucker shares rose 0.4% to $113.45 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion before the opening bell. Medtronic shares gained 0.2% to $100.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) lowered its FY20 earnings guidance, now expecting EPS of $1.30-$1.60, versus previous forecast of $2.20-$2.50. Portland General Electric shares dropped 9.4% to $38.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 1.1% to $9.73 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

