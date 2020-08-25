7 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $9.67 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares slipped 0.1% to $117.20 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion for the recent quarter. Salesforce will release earnings after the markets close. Salesforce shares gained 3% to $214.80 in after-hours trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued upbeat forecast for the first quarter. The company also announced plans to acquire The Crypsis Group For $265 million. Palo Alto shares dropped 2.7% to $259.84 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued upbeat forecast for the first quarter. The company also announced plans to acquire The Crypsis Group For $265 million. Palo Alto shares dropped 2.7% to $259.84 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. Smucker shares rose 0.4% to $113.45 in after-hours trading.

