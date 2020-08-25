Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Best Buy Co Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $9.67 billion.

• Hormel Foods Inc. (NYSE:HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Children's Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $365.21 million.

• American Woodmark Inc. (NASDAQ:AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $383.60 million.

• Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $329.32 million.

• EHang Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $508.10 million.

• Ituran Location & Control Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $49.61 million.

• JM Smucker Inc. (NYSE:SJM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Trinity Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $21.18 million.

• Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bank of Montreal Inc. (NYSE:BMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• Xunlei Inc. (NASDAQ:XNET) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.

• Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $314.36 million.

• Bank of Nova Scotia Inc. (NYSE:BNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.

• FinVolution Gr Inc. (NYSE:FINV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $306.67 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $899.25 million.

• Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• Banco BBVA Argentina Inc. (NYSE:BBAR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Electromed, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:ELMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.68 million.

• Heico Inc. (NYSE:HEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $380.43 million.

• Hewlett Packard Inc. (NYSE:HPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.07 billion.

• Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $40.22 million.

• Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $395.34 million.

• Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $678.80 million.