Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2020 4:29pm   Comments
Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) decreased 2.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.68% year over year to $1.48, which beat the estimate of $1.39.

Revenue of $950,400,000 higher by 17.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $923,510,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 24, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://paloaltonetworks.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fRgjZ7Y0R6eb4fuRElahUA

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $275.03

Company's 52-week low was at $125.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.03%

Company Description

Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

