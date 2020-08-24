A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) - P/E: 5.68 Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) - P/E: 8.03 Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) - P/E: 9.7 Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) - P/E: 2.53 Innoviva (NASDAQ: INVA) - P/E: 6.21

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.65, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.63. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.61, which has decreased by 15.71% compared to Q1, which was 1.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Sanofi reported earnings per share at 1.41, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.8. Sanofi does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cronos Group’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.19, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.2. Cronos Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Innoviva has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.69, which has increased by 16.95% compared to Q1, which was 0.59. Innoviva does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.