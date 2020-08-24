A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) - P/E: 7.61 Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) - P/E: 9.95 Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) - P/E: 9.16 Dynex Cap (NYSE: DX) - P/E: 3.76 Hunt Cos Finance Trust (NYSE: HCFT) - P/E: 8.93

This quarter, Ellington Residential experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.27 in Q1 and is now 0.26. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 10.52%, which has increased by 0.29% from 10.23% last quarter.

Newmark Group has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.1, which has increased by 11.11% compared to Q1, which was 0.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.95%, which has decreased by 0.19% from last quarter’s yield of 1.14%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.11, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 9.41%, which has decreased by 0.37% from 9.78% last quarter.

Dynex Cap saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.51 in Q1 to 0.36 now. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 10.17%, which has decreased by 1.19% from 11.36% last quarter.

Hunt Cos Finance Trust has been featured as a value stock. Hunt Cos Finance Trust's Q2 EPS sits at 0.09, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.41%, which has decreased by 0.74% from last quarter’s yield of 12.15%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.