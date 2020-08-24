Bitauto: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bitauto Hldgs (NYSE:BITA) fell 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 312.90% over the past year to ($0.66), which beat the estimate of ($0.97).

Revenue of $276,900,000 declined by 31.90% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $305,820,000.

Guidance

Bitauto Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 24, 2020

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.95

52-week low: $9.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.96%

Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Ltd is a provider of internet content and marketing services. It operates in three main segments: advertising and subscription business, transaction service business, and digital marketing solutions business. Its advertising business provides services to automakers through its websites and mobile apps. It provide transaction-focused online advertisements and promotional activities services to automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies. Its digital marketing solutions business provides website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, advertising agent services, big data applications, and digital image creation. All the group's revenues are derived from the PRC.